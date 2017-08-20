Landslide damages nearly 80 hectares of vineyards in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, August 19. /TASS/. A landslide near the Crimean city of Sudak has damaged at least 80 hectares of vineyards owned by the well-known Massandra Winery, the company’s press service said on Saturday.

"The exact figures will be known after a more detailed assessment. However, according to initial estimates, the landslide has damaged at least 80 hectares of vineyards," the statement reads.

According to the statement, some areas "were buried under the mud, while others were destroyed completely."

In addition, the landslide also damaged a facility where some of the company’s tractors and other equipment were stationed, destroying the fence and covering the vehicles and buildings in mud.

A landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the outskirts of Sudak late on August 18. As a result, several cars were swept away from roads, while other vehicles got stuck. No casualties were reported.