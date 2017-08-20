Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Landslide damages nearly 80 hectares of vineyards in Crimea

Business & Economy
August 20, 6:53 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Some areas "were buried under the mud, while others were destroyed completely," the company said

Share
1 pages in this article

SIMFEROPOL, August 19. /TASS/. A landslide near the Crimean city of Sudak has damaged at least 80 hectares of vineyards owned by the well-known Massandra Winery, the company’s press service said on Saturday.

"The exact figures will be known after a more detailed assessment. However, according to initial estimates, the landslide has damaged at least 80 hectares of vineyards," the statement reads.

According to the statement, some areas "were buried under the mud, while others were destroyed completely."

In addition, the landslide also damaged a facility where some of the company’s tractors and other equipment were stationed, destroying the fence and covering the vehicles and buildings in mud.

A landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the outskirts of Sudak late on August 18. As a result, several cars were swept away from roads, while other vehicles got stuck. No casualties were reported.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Average life expectancy in Russia exceeds 72 years for first time
2
Yeltsin’s limousine put up for sale for $332,495 in St. Petersburg
3
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian general
4
Those who know Russian history understand futility of sanctions — German MP
5
Typhoon armored car with new remote weapon station may pass into service in 2017
6
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
7
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weapons
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама