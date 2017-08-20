Landslide damages nearly 80 hectares of vineyards in Crimea

Polina Dibrova, mother of three, wins Mrs. Russia 2017 beauty pageantSociety & Culture August 20, 4:41
Russian emergencies ministry plane returns from firefighting mission in ArmeniaWorld August 20, 4:39
East Ukraine conflict claimed nearly 3,000 civilian lives — ICRCWorld August 20, 1:56
Renowned Russian filmmaker Andrei Konchalovsky turns 80Society & Culture August 20, 0:48
One of seven injured in Surgut stabbing spree in critical condition — authoritiesSociety & Culture August 19, 23:51
Netanyahu expects to meet with Putin in Sochi on August 23 — Israeli premier’s officeRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 19, 22:47
Surgut attacker is identified as a local resident - investigationSociety & Culture August 19, 14:09
Combat module containing neural networks may become series in Russia in 2018 — designerMilitary & Defense August 19, 10:44
Russian Head of General Staff Gerasimov hands award weapon to Syrian generalMilitary & Defense August 19, 9:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SIMFEROPOL, August 19. /TASS/. A landslide near the Crimean city of Sudak has damaged at least 80 hectares of vineyards owned by the well-known Massandra Winery, the company’s press service said on Saturday.
"The exact figures will be known after a more detailed assessment. However, according to initial estimates, the landslide has damaged at least 80 hectares of vineyards," the statement reads.
According to the statement, some areas "were buried under the mud, while others were destroyed completely."
In addition, the landslide also damaged a facility where some of the company’s tractors and other equipment were stationed, destroying the fence and covering the vehicles and buildings in mud.
A landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the outskirts of Sudak late on August 18. As a result, several cars were swept away from roads, while other vehicles got stuck. No casualties were reported.