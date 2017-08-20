Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to allocate up to $1.7bln to upgrade Baikal-Amur, Transsib railway lines in 2017

Business & Economy
August 20, 1:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to finance the upgrade of the two railway lines on August 3

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian government will provide financing for the upgrade of the Baikal-Amur mainline (BAM) and Trans-Siberian railway line at the expense of the National Wealth Fund in the amount of up to 100 bln rubles ($1.7 bln) in 2017 and up to 50 bln rubles ($850 mln) in 2018.

"Taking into account earlier instructions from the President of the Russian Federation to provide financing for an investment project on the upgrade of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railway lines aimed at development of throughput and carrying capacities using the money from the National Welfare Fund, within the limits envisaged for the given purposes in 2017-2019, namely 100 billion rubles in 2017 and up to 50 billion rubles in 2018," according to the document published on the Kremlin's website.

A report on the implementation of this order should be submitted before November 1, 2017.

President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to finance the upgrade of the two railway lines at the meeting on the implementation of major investment projects in the Far East, held on August 3.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yeltsin’s limousine put up for sale for $332,495 in St. Petersburg
2
Putin, Medvedev emphasize need to restore cultural facilities in Crimea
3
German politician says Crimea should to be recognized as part of Russia
4
Barcelona terror attack caused by illegal migration, Hungarian diplomat says
5
Russian troops to recieve over 750 new weapon systems
6
Russia-Belarus strategic military drills to involve over 10,000 troops
7
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама