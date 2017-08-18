Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Norilsk Nickel completes wells at gas condensate field

Business & Economy
August 18, 14:40 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Norilskgazprom and Taimyrgaz companies (Norilsk Nickel's branches) finalized construction of 12 exploitation wells at the Pelyatkinskoye gas condensate field north-west of Dudinka in the Krasnoyarsk territory, Norilsk Nickel's press service said on Friday.

Read also

Government reveals how much money Gazprom and Rosneft pour into offshore exploration

"Norilsk Nickel's gas producing branches Norilskgazprom and Taimyrgaz finalized in 2017 implementation of the investment project on construction of twelve exploitation wells at the Pelyatkinskoye gas condensate field. Use of these wells will satisfy demand in natural gas from the Norilsk industrial district and the city of Dudinka during peak winter periods," the company said.

The company also finished construction of the second part of the separation facility, which began working in the test mode in December 2016. Work of the separation facility will double the capacity of preparing gas for transportation.

The Pelyatkinskoye gas condensate deposit is 170km north-west of Dudinka. The estimated gas reserves are 260 billion cubic meters. The gas, produced at the field, is transported to Norilsk by a 300km gas pipeline.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army encircles terrorists near strategic city of Akerbat
2
Russian diplomat suggests Barack Obama read Nelson Mandela’s words about Gaddafi
3
Scientists foresee Russian gene therapy for HIV cure may be registered in 5-10 years
4
Press review: Ripples from Barcelona terror attack and risks from China's shale revolution
5
Russian nuclear submarine successfully test fires Kalibr cruise missile
6
Russian planes to be equipped with ‘nervous system’ for monitoring airframe flaws
7
Russia to deliver Ka-32 multirole helicopters to Thailand and Turkey for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама