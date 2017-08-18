Norilsk Nickel completes wells at gas condensate field

KRASNOYARSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Norilskgazprom and Taimyrgaz companies (Norilsk Nickel's branches) finalized construction of 12 exploitation wells at the Pelyatkinskoye gas condensate field north-west of Dudinka in the Krasnoyarsk territory, Norilsk Nickel's press service said on Friday.

"Norilsk Nickel's gas producing branches Norilskgazprom and Taimyrgaz finalized in 2017 implementation of the investment project on construction of twelve exploitation wells at the Pelyatkinskoye gas condensate field. Use of these wells will satisfy demand in natural gas from the Norilsk industrial district and the city of Dudinka during peak winter periods," the company said.

The company also finished construction of the second part of the separation facility, which began working in the test mode in December 2016. Work of the separation facility will double the capacity of preparing gas for transportation.

The Pelyatkinskoye gas condensate deposit is 170km north-west of Dudinka. The estimated gas reserves are 260 billion cubic meters. The gas, produced at the field, is transported to Norilsk by a 300km gas pipeline.