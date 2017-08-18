Back to Main page
Energy minister notes growth of Russia-Turkey trade turnover by 28%

Business & Economy
August 18, 11:07 UTC+3 IZMIR

The increase in trade turnover accounts for 28% in the first half of the year

IZMIR, August 18. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Turkey and Russia grew by 28% in the first half of 2017, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said speaking at the Izmir International Fair.

History of Russia and Turkey's ups and downs since 2015

The Russian minister co-chairs the two countries' intergovernmental commission for trade cooperation.

"The increase in trade turnover was 28% in the first half of the year," he said.

According to him, the two countries have prospects for cooperation in all sectors of the economy. In particular he noted prospects in investment sector, which includes creation of a joint investment fund.

Izmir International Fair, which is the oldest Turkish tradeshow, opens on Friday.

This year, Russia participates in the fair as a partner country. According to Novak, the Russian delegation consists of about 300 participants.

