Rosneft plans to build bitumen plant in Chechen Republic

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft keeps plans to build a bitumen plant in the republic of Chechnya and is working on the project documentation, the company's press service reported.

"The company has not abandoned plans for the construction of bitumen production on the territory of the Chechen Republic. The feasibility study of the bitumen production construction project is currently being prepared," the statement said.

On Thursday, head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wrote a post on his Instagram page expressing bewilderment about the company's plans to abandon the project and called that decision "strange."

"Rosneft's message about canceling its decision to build a bitumen plant in Grozny instead of a refinery looks strange." he wrote.

In April, Kadyrov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the leadership of Chechnya and Rosneft had settled all previous misunderstandings and agreed on further cooperation.

Last year, it was reported that Rosneft puts aside the project to build an oil refinery in Chechnya. In spring, the media reported that a bitumen plant could be built instead of an oil refinery.