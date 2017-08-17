Back to Main page
Russia’s PM approves transport machine-building development strategy

Business & Economy
August 17, 14:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The strategy was developed to support the development of the Russian transport machine-building

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the transport machine-building development strategy until 2030.

Russia's transport facilities need additional anti-terrorist protection — FSB chief

"I signed a document that is fairly significant for development of the transport machine-building. This is the strategy of industry development until 2030. It is an important task for the whole economy. Saturation of the domestic market with modern competitive products of the transport machine-building and growth of their exports are among strategy priorities," Medvedev said on Thursday.

The strategy was developed in particular to support dynamic development of the Russian transport machine-building and diversification of national export potential, the Russian government said on its website.

The strategy provides for annual growth of locomotives, tramways and other rolling stock production and increase of the labor productivity index in the transport machine-building.

