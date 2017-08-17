Russia’s PM approves transport machine-building development strategy

Hungarian Judo Association hopes Putin will attend World Judo Championships in BudapestSport August 17, 15:27
Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker sets Arctic speed recordScience & Space August 17, 15:06
Client sues Russian mobile operator for $500 mln for writing off six minutes of trafficBusiness & Economy August 17, 14:45
Russian government earmarks $67 mln to fight HIVSociety & Culture August 17, 14:42
Man in Moscow charged with human trafficking for trying to sell four womenSociety & Culture August 17, 14:37
Russian football chief rules out Moscow as venue for Russia-Iran friendly matchSport August 17, 14:30
Russia's defense contractor to display new cluster bomb at Army-2017 showMilitary & Defense August 17, 13:41
Press review: Russia boosts military potential and Donbass awaits crucial meetingPress Review August 17, 13:00
Justice Ministry adds Jehovah’s Witnesses to list of organizations outlawed in RussiaWorld August 17, 12:50
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev approved the transport machine-building development strategy until 2030.
"I signed a document that is fairly significant for development of the transport machine-building. This is the strategy of industry development until 2030. It is an important task for the whole economy. Saturation of the domestic market with modern competitive products of the transport machine-building and growth of their exports are among strategy priorities," Medvedev said on Thursday.
The strategy was developed in particular to support dynamic development of the Russian transport machine-building and diversification of national export potential, the Russian government said on its website.
The strategy provides for annual growth of locomotives, tramways and other rolling stock production and increase of the labor productivity index in the transport machine-building.