Client sues Russian mobile operator for $500 mln for writing off six minutes of traffic

Business & Economy
August 17, 14:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The client argues his mobile operator MTS unreasonably wrote off six minutes from his package of voicemail services

© Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. A Russian client of the mobile operator MTS sues the company 30 billion rubles (roughly an equivalent of $500 million), as follows from the MTS financial report for the second quarter of 2017.

The other defendants are the Russian state, government and authorities of the Tambov region, the company said.

"The client argues the company unreasonably wrote off six minutes from his package of voicemail services. All settlements with the client were correct and transparent. The courts of the first and second instance confirmed this," MTS spokesman Dmitry Solodovnikov told TASS.

The lawsuit filed by one A. Melekhov was rejected on January 31.01.2017 and a court of appeal on April 10 upheld the lower court’s decision, the company’s report runs.

Melekhov has filed a cassation agianst the appellate court’s ruling, so this event had to be included in the company’s financial accounting as a significant one, the mobile operator explained.

