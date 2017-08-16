Expert says abandoning 80% of explored coal may stop global warming

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. In order to restrain the global warming at a level of two degrees above the established norm, all countries should abandon production of 80% of explored coal and 50% of gas, Director General of the Center for Environmental Investments Mikhail Yulkin said at a TASS press conference on Wednesday.

"According to estimates, in order to reach the climate change parameters set out in the Paris accords, it is necessary to leave in the earth 80% of explored coal, up to one half of gas and 30% of oil, which means that other sources [of energy] will be developing," Yulkin said.

More and more large financial funds are leaving the hydrocarbon energy industry, he said, whereas the role of the alternative energy continues growing. "Generally speaking, it is needless to call this energy industry alternative anymore, because, as we can see from the investments, this so-called alternative has been the essential one for long. The ratio is at least two to one," the expert noted.