Expert says abandoning 80% of explored coal may stop global warming

George Martin reveals HBO plans for Game of Thrones universe after show is overSociety & Culture August 16, 13:53
More than one-third of Russians claim they do not drink alcohol — pollSociety & Culture August 16, 13:33
Moscow hopes Iran will not quit nuclear dealRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 16, 13:24
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to MoscowPress Review August 16, 13:00
Russia to start building infrastructure for Angara rocket at Vostochny spaceport in 2018Science & Space August 16, 12:32
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017Military & Defense August 16, 12:30
Prosecutors: Ex-economy minister demanded $2mln bribe from Rosneft at BRICS summitRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 16, 11:20
Vostochny Cosmodrome ready for 2017 launchesScience & Space August 16, 10:57
Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocationBusiness & Economy August 16, 10:05
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. In order to restrain the global warming at a level of two degrees above the established norm, all countries should abandon production of 80% of explored coal and 50% of gas, Director General of the Center for Environmental Investments Mikhail Yulkin said at a TASS press conference on Wednesday.
"According to estimates, in order to reach the climate change parameters set out in the Paris accords, it is necessary to leave in the earth 80% of explored coal, up to one half of gas and 30% of oil, which means that other sources [of energy] will be developing," Yulkin said.
More and more large financial funds are leaving the hydrocarbon energy industry, he said, whereas the role of the alternative energy continues growing. "Generally speaking, it is needless to call this energy industry alternative anymore, because, as we can see from the investments, this so-called alternative has been the essential one for long. The ratio is at least two to one," the expert noted.