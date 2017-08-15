Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Next meeting of OPEC + monitoring committee will be held in Vienna in September — source

Business & Economy
August 15, 18:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The date of the meeting is yet to be discussed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The next meeting of the Joint OPEC/Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will be held in Vienna in September, a source in OPEC told TASS.

"The exact date is yet to be set, but it will be in September, in Vienna," the official said. He explained that the date of the meeting is yet to be discussed, since many ministers participating in the committee are now on vacation.

Read also

OPEC oil production soars to record high in July

OPEC raises forecast for world oil demand in 2017

OPEC revises forecast for 2018 oil supply by non-cartel downwards

Egypt, Turkmenistan not ready to join oil production cut deal — OPEC Secretary General

The committee meets every two months, usually in the 20th. The previous meeting was held in St. Petersburg on July 24. At that meeting the ministers summed up the results of the oil production cut deal. The level of compliance with the agreement in both July and since the beginning of the year was 98%.

The ministers also resolved the issue of production growth in Libya and Nigeria by making those two countries promise to stabilize production.

Currently, the main issue on the agenda of the alliance is whether to extend the deal after March 2018, as well as the low level of production reduction in some countries, such as Iraq, Kazakhstan, the United Arab Emirates and others.

Read also

Rosneft CEO explains how OPEC deal affects oil market

The monitoring committee was established to monitor the implementation of the oil production cut agreements between OPEC countries and independent oil producers.

The committee comprises five ministers: three from OPEC countries (Kuwait, Algeria and Venezuela) and two from countries outside the cartel (Russia and Oman). Alexander Novak is the co-administrator of the committee along with the Kuwaiti minister.

The committee will retain its powers after the extension of the oil production cut deal until April 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
OPEC
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TV
2
Putin congratulates athlete Lasitskene with IAAF World Championships gold
3
Ex-Polish President Walesa slams accusations he was secret agent as ‘political vengeance’
4
Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions
5
Putin vows to strengthen partnership with India
6
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
7
Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forum
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама