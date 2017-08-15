Back to Main page
First stage of new advance-development territory in Yakutia to be ready by December

Business & Economy
August 15, 18:17 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

The Kangalassy is the only territory of the kind in the Far East, which is focused on small and medium businesses

YAKUTSK, August 15. /TASS/. The first stage of new structures to be organized in the Kangalassy advance-development territory in Yakutia will be ready by December, the republic's First Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Struchkov told TASS on Tuesday.

"As of now, we have used 100 million rubles ($1.6 million) for energy supplies, gas and the vertical planning of the territory. By December 1, 2017, we shall finalize energy supplies and gas supplies for Kangalassy, as well as water supplies to Kapitonovka.

Now, we have used 59 million rubles ($1 million), which is about 53% of the federal money of 113 million rubles ($1.88 million)," he said at a meeting with the president's envoy in the Far East District Yuri Trutnev. Financing of the second stage, organization of the infrastructures will make the total of 124 million rubles ($2.06 million), where 32 million rubles ($533,000) come from the federal budget, 92 million rubles ($1.53) come from the republic's and local budgets.

"By the end of 2018, this money will be used for the in-territory roads and infrastructures, he said.

Now, we have 15 applications for resident in the Kangalassy advance-development territory with the total private investments worth 3.2 billion rubles ($53 million). Ten companies are already residents of the advance-development territory, and three of them have already put operational their facilities.

The Kangalassy advance-development territory in Yakutia is the only territory of the kind in the Far East, which is focused on small and medium businesses. It will have about 2,000 new jobs to end of 2020.

