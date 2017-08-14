Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas

Business & Economy
August 14, 12:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The electronic visas are currently available to citizens of 18 countries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia to open additional border-crossing stations for foreigners having electronic visas to enter the country, press service of the Ministry of the Far East Development said referring to Deputy Minister Pavel Volkov.

"The issue of electronic visas will be implemented gradually depending on available necessary equipment at the border-crossing stations," he said. "From next year (2018), we shall open additional border crossing stations, and e-visas will be available for visits to Kamchatka and Sakhalin."

Read also
Koryaksky volcano over the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Kamchatka region of Far-Eastern Russia

Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas

The minister continued, naming the border crossing stations, which will be opened in 2018: the railway stations Pogranichny, Khasan, Makhalino, the station for tourists traveling by car - in Poltavka, Turiy Rog, the marine border crossing stations Zarubino, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Korsakov and Posyet.

Currently, only two border crossing stations serve tourists with e-visas in the Maritime territory: the marine station in Vladivostok and the Knevichi airport.

The electronic visas as yet are available on special websites to citizens of 18 countries: Brunei, India, China, North Korea, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Algeria, Bahrain, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Visa regime
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas
2
Russia's security service prevents series of terrorist attacks in Moscow region
3
Launch of Russian-German observatory mission rescheduled for October 2018
4
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
5
Russia to start training female military pilots
6
Crazy DIY flying machines at Red Bull Flugtag festival in Moscow
7
Press review: US response to diplomatic staff cuts and Russia's fragile economic recovery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама