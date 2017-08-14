Russia to have 11 border crossing stations for visitors having e-visas

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia to open additional border-crossing stations for foreigners having electronic visas to enter the country, press service of the Ministry of the Far East Development said referring to Deputy Minister Pavel Volkov.

"The issue of electronic visas will be implemented gradually depending on available necessary equipment at the border-crossing stations," he said. "From next year (2018), we shall open additional border crossing stations, and e-visas will be available for visits to Kamchatka and Sakhalin."

The minister continued, naming the border crossing stations, which will be opened in 2018: the railway stations Pogranichny, Khasan, Makhalino, the station for tourists traveling by car - in Poltavka, Turiy Rog, the marine border crossing stations Zarubino, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Korsakov and Posyet.

Currently, only two border crossing stations serve tourists with e-visas in the Maritime territory: the marine station in Vladivostok and the Knevichi airport.

The electronic visas as yet are available on special websites to citizens of 18 countries: Brunei, India, China, North Korea, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Algeria, Bahrain, Iran, Qatar, Kuwait, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia and Turkey.