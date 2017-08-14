Russia's PM discusses trade, economic issues with Kazakhstan’s president

ASTANA, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev trade and economic issues.

The meeting took place before a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will take place in Astana on Monday.

Medvedev and Nazarbayev discussed the trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, and further development of bilateral relations.

At first, the countries’ prime ministers will have a meeting in a narrow format, and then with members of their delegations. Before the meeting, Kazakhstan’s president received all members of the council and wished them good work.