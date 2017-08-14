Russia's PM discusses trade, economic issues with Kazakhstan’s president

From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the ArcticBusiness & Economy August 14, 9:29
Kasparov to play with Karjakin in first round of St. Louis chess tournamentSport August 14, 8:11
Syrian military conducts awareness-raising campaign on East Ghouta reconciliationWorld August 14, 8:01
Washington hit by protests against nationalismWorld August 14, 7:31
Russian nuclear icebreaker sails off to North PoleScience & Space August 13, 23:58
Russia’s Danil Lysenko wins silver in men’s high jump at IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 23:00
Ukraine’s Antonov plans to turn out at least 70 planes within five yearsBusiness & Economy August 13, 22:49
Russia’s Sergei Shirobokov wins silver in men’s 20km race walk at IAAF World ChampionshipsSport August 13, 18:24
Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 13, 18:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev discussed with Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev trade and economic issues.
The meeting took place before a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will take place in Astana on Monday.
Medvedev and Nazarbayev discussed the trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan, and further development of bilateral relations.
At first, the countries’ prime ministers will have a meeting in a narrow format, and then with members of their delegations. Before the meeting, Kazakhstan’s president received all members of the council and wished them good work.