Ural Airlines to serve flights from Yekaterinburg to Venice, Bologna, Verona

Business & Economy
August 12, 10:06 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

Besides, the authority allowed the company to make three flights a week to Rimini

YEKATERINBURG, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Ural Airlines has received an official permission to serve flights from Yekaterinburg to three Italian ports - Venice, Bologna and Verona, the aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, said in a statement posted on its website on Friday.

Besides, the authority allowed the company to make three flights a week to Rimini - against the earlier permission for one flight.

The air company confirmed this information to TASS, promising more detailed information is to follow.

Earlier reports said from September 8, the air company will begin flights to Rome from the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow. The flights will be once a week on Friday, and from October 4 the company will operate flights to Italy’s capital twice a week - on Wednesday and Saturday.

Besides, in August, the company opens flights from Zhukovsky to Georgia.

Ural Airlines is a leading Russian company, which in 2016 served 6.4 million passengers at flights to more than 200 destinations.

