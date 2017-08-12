First freighter carrying Russian wheat leaves for Venezuela

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia has begun supplies of wheat to Venezuela in accordance with a bilateral agreement, Venezuela’s ambassador in Moscow Carlos Faria tweeted on Friday.

"The first ship carrying Russian wheat left for Venezuela on August 9, just as President Nicholas Maduro promised," Faria said. In the middle of last May Maduro said that Russia would begin to provide wheat soon, adding that 60,000 tonnes would be delivered a month.