Darjeeling tea to return to Russia already next year

Business & Economy
August 11, 20:41 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The export commitments have suffered a setback on account of the ongoing strike in the Darjeeling tea region

NEW DELHI, August 11. /TASS/. The famous Indian Darjeeling tea, whose supplies plummeted because of a strike in the tea region, will return to the global market and Russia already next year, Secretary General of the Indian Tea Association Arijit Raha told TASS on Friday.

"Production loss in the current year amounting to almost 75% will no doubt disturb the demand-supply equilibrium leading to shortage in supply. Availability of premium quality Darjeeling teas in the market would be a problem this season. However, there should not be any supply issues next season when estate operations are expected to be in full swing," Raha said.

The Darjeeling tea region is covered by a large-scale strike and protest actions of local Gurkha residents, demanding separation of this territory from the West Bengal State and creation of a Gorkhaland state as part of India.

"All vital export commitments have suffered a setback on account of the ongoing strike. Blenders and packeteers all around the world, including Russia, who have a distinct preference for Darjeeling teas in their product mix, would face difficulties in respect of their blending operations," the official said.

"However, Darjeeling tea with its unique flavor and aroma continues to enjoy patronage amongst buyers and consumers worldwide and the Darjeeling tea industry is confident of retaining its pride of place and market share in the global market despite temporary setback," he said. "The industry is hopeful that the present stalemate would end soon and normal estate operations would resume," Raha added.

