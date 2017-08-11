Russia not importing table eggs from EU — watchdog

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia is not importing table eggs from the European Union, where a scandal related to unsafety of this product is flaming up, official spokesperson of the national veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor Yulia Melano told reporters on Friday.

"Market eggs from the European Union have no access to the Russian market because there aren’t any companies accredited for supplies to Russia. The ban on table eggs supplies is unrelated to the embargo - the situation was the same earlier. Considering that the Russian market is saturated with domestic eggs for food purposes, no accreditation of companies from the European Union was performed," Melano said.

At the same time, it is probable that such products can be imported from Russian neighbors although no such cases have been found so far, she said.

"There is a degree of probability that such eggs can come to our country through Eurasian Economic Union states but we have not been challenged by attempts to illegally import such products in our work on administrative borders with Kazakhstan and Belarus," Melano said.

The European Commission decided to hold an extraordinary meeting with all the stakeholders on September 26 in respect of the scandal with eggs contaminated with fipronil substance, found in 15 EU countries and outside its borders.