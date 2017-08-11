Indigenous peoples should receive revenues from companies working in their territories

KRASNOYARSK, August 11. /TASS/. The low-numbered indigenous peoples of Russia’s North should be among shareholders of the raw-material companies, working in their traditional areas, deputy head of the Central-Siberian District’s Subsoil Department Ivan Kurbatov said on Friday.

"We could use the experience of Canada, where low-numbered indigenous peoples are shareholders of the companies, developing subsoil deposits in their traditional areas, and thus they receive a certain percentage from the subsoil users’ revenues," he said.

This approach could be more transparent than the existing model, where the indigenous peoples receive certain irregular compensations, he continued, adding sometimes it happens so that despite of agreements with the indigenous peoples they still do not receive the money. At the same time, the official doubted the raw-material companies would agree to such an approach, as it is more attractive to them to be making one-off payments.

The indigenous peoples also should be granted the right for ecology control over subsoil users in the areas of their living, the official said.