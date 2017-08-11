OPEC oil production soars to record high in July

Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57Military & Defense August 11, 13:06
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. OPEC countries increased oil production in July by 230,000 barrels to 32.84 million, which is a record increase in production since the beginning of the year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its August report.
The growth was mainly due to the intensive recovery of production in Libya. Nigeria and Libya are two countries that are not involved in the agreement on oil production cut .
That means that in July the level of fulfillment of the oil production cut deal decreased by 2 pp. By June and was 75%. Since the beginning of the year the indicator reached 87%.