Russian airlines’ passenger traffic may reach new high of 100 mln — transport minister

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian airlines’ annual passenger traffic may reach a new high of 100 mln in 2017, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.
"I assume that by the end of the year we will near a new record - 100 million passengers carried by our airlines," he said.
In 2016, Russian airlines carried over 88 mln passengers.