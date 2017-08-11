Back to Main page
Russian airlines’ passenger traffic may reach new high of 100 mln — transport minister

Business & Economy
August 11, 0:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Last year, Russian airlines carried over 88 mln passenger

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian airlines’ annual passenger traffic may reach a new high of 100 mln in 2017, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov told the Rossiya 24 TV channel.

"I assume that by the end of the year we will near a new record - 100 million passengers carried by our airlines," he said.

In 2016, Russian airlines carried over 88 mln passengers.

Реклама