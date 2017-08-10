Russian high technologies center can appear in Thailand — expert

BANGKOK, August 10. /TASS/. Russian companies operating in the digital economy sphere are ready to set up educational sites overseas for stimulation of technologies export. One of such centers can appear in Thailand, chairman of the steering committee of the Security Export Association Andrei Bezrukov told TASS in an interview on Thursday.

Business missions of Russian companies have already visited Brunei, Indonesia, and Thailand. "An opportunity should be created for a long-term technology cooperation with interested countries. Centers should be set up where Russian companies, even small ones, can be present on a going basis, work with local partners and train personnel," Bezrukov said.

All Asian nations "have a demand for Russian physical-mathematic education," the expert said. "We are holding talks on establishment of such a center with the Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. We will do the same in other countries," Bezrukov said.

The task of the Security Export Association is to gather Russian companies competent in such spheres as information security, communications and ‘smart city’ and form consortia capable of offering integrated decisions and technology platforms, the expert said. "Our country will be able to offer these platforms to its partners at the highest state level," he added.

Russia is the country having sufficient competencies in security technologies for the critical infrastructure, Bezrukov said. However, large-scale operations on international markets are needed for development of the domestic market and technologies, he said.

"The market in Russia is limited: the population is just 140 mln people. This is obviously not enough for launching any serious technology platforms," the expert said. "We will only be able to get a cash flow for internal investments into our infrastructure and new technologies on the global market only," Bezrukov added.