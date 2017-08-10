Back to Main page
Teeth of ancient sharks, Yamal gems are exhibits at upcoming exhibition in Arctic city

Business & Economy
August 10, 18:52 UTC+3 TASS

An exhibition will open in September at the Children’s Ecological Station

TASS, August 10. /TASS/. A collection of teeth of ancient sharks and gems, found in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, will be displayed at the paleontological exhibition at the Children's Ecological Station in Novy Urengoy, the regional department of education said on Thursday.

"The station’s experts and a group of eco-tourists from Tyumen participated in an expedition called Siberian Gems. In sandstones near Novy Urengoy there are quite many few semi-precious stones: chalcedony, their varieties - agates, carnelians, they become seen during development of sand pits. Most probably, an ancient glacier had brought the gems amid crushed rock formations," the department said. "One of such sand pits was the site of the expedition."

During the trip, the expedition members found a fossilized wood fragment, the authorities said.

"This interesting revelation will take a special place at the paleontology exhibition, which will open in September at the Children’s Ecological Station," the department said.

Besides, head of Tumen’s eco-tourists Pavel Sitnikov gave to the station as a gift a collection of teeth of ancient sharks, which his group had collected in the South Urals.

"We invite residents and guests of Novy Urengoy to come to the exhibition, where they will see this collection and many other interesting objects," the department said.

The Children’s Ecological Station in Novy Urengoy is the only institution in the city, which is involved in the ecological education, including for residents of the District’s other cities. About 1,300 children attend special sections, organized on the basis of the Station and the city’s educational institutions. The children not only attend classes there, but also make research and participate in expeditions.

