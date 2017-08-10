OPEC raises forecast for world oil demand in 2017

Angolan satellite designed in Russia ready for last stage of trialsScience & Space August 10, 17:15
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. OPEC has raised the forecast for the volume of world oil demand in 2017 by 110,000 barrels per day to 96.49 million barrels, according to the organization’s monthly oil market report.
At the same time, OPEC raised its forecast for world demand growth in 2017 by 100,000 barrels per day - up to 1.37 mln barrels.
According to OPEC forecast, in 2018, global demand for oil will be 1.28 million barrels per day higher than this year, and will amount to 97.8 million barrels.
In 2017, demand for oil produced by OPEC states will be 400,000 barrels per day higher than in 2016, and will reach 32.4 million barrels. In 2018, the figure will not change and will be 32.4 million barrels per day, according to the report.