Russian anti-trust watchdog sends queries to Aeroflot, S7 and Yakutia

Business & Economy
August 10, 14:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s Federal antimonopoly service is checking the companies for price collusion

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal antimonopoly service (FAS) has sent queries to Aeroflot, S7 and Yakutia airlines as part of checking those companies for price collusion, the watchdog said.

Read also

Russia’s new passenger jet performs third flight

"The check was prompted by numerous reports in the media, indicating the presence of signs of violation of the antimonopoly legislation in the operations of these airlines," FAS said in a press release.

In particular, the anti-trust watchdog noticed a significant hike in prices for the Yakutsk-Moscow-Yakutsk flight in July.

"On comparing prices for different flights it turned out that the price of flight tickets from Khabarovsk and Vladivostok to Moscow was significantly lower than the price for a similar ticket from Yakutsk to Moscow," the FAS noted.

The regulator together with its branch in Yakutsk set up a working group to check a possibility of price collusion.

The regulator said nothing about possible sanctions against the airlines.

