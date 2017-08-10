Russian anti-trust watchdog sends queries to Aeroflot, S7 and Yakutia

Rescue attempt underway to save whale stranded in Russian far eastern riverSociety & Culture August 10, 15:16
MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal antimonopoly service (FAS) has sent queries to Aeroflot, S7 and Yakutia airlines as part of checking those companies for price collusion, the watchdog said.
"The check was prompted by numerous reports in the media, indicating the presence of signs of violation of the antimonopoly legislation in the operations of these airlines," FAS said in a press release.
In particular, the anti-trust watchdog noticed a significant hike in prices for the Yakutsk-Moscow-Yakutsk flight in July.
"On comparing prices for different flights it turned out that the price of flight tickets from Khabarovsk and Vladivostok to Moscow was significantly lower than the price for a similar ticket from Yakutsk to Moscow," the FAS noted.
The regulator together with its branch in Yakutsk set up a working group to check a possibility of price collusion.
The regulator said nothing about possible sanctions against the airlines.