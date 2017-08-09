Fruit and vegetable prices in Russia may drop 15% in coming months

Russian ice hockey club Ak Bars terminates contract with suspended forward ZaripovSport August 09, 19:17
Russia set for medals at 2017 Universiade despite absence of track and field athletesSport August 09, 18:52
Russia’s new diesel-electric submarine arrives at home port SevastopolMilitary & Defense August 09, 18:44
Belarusian cynologists win final stage of Army Games Faithful Friend contestMilitary & Defense August 09, 18:13
China earthquake leaves 263 injuredWorld August 09, 17:26
Russian director seeks to submit his controversial movie Matilda for Academy AwardSociety & Culture August 09, 17:22
Over 1,000 volunteers to be vaccinated against Ebola in GuineaSociety & Culture August 09, 16:59
Turkey may take measures against Russia’s restrictions on tomato importsBusiness & Economy August 09, 16:43
Russian rotocraft maker to test light multirole helicopter in IranMilitary & Defense August 09, 16:29
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Fruit and vegetable prices may potentially decline by 15% in coming months, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.
"Inflation was 3.9% year-on-year in July, falling below the target level of the Bank of Russia. Dramatic slowdown of annual inflation was caused in the first instance by a significant drop in fruit and vegetable prices after supplies of the new harvest started. The potential of fruit and vegetable price drop is not exhausted yet and is amount 15% in next months," the ministry said.