Fruit and vegetable prices in Russia may drop 15% in coming months

Business & Economy
August 09, 19:35 UTC+3

Inflation was 3.9% year-on-year in July, falling below the target level of the Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Fruit and vegetable prices may potentially decline by 15% in coming months, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday.

"Inflation was 3.9% year-on-year in July, falling below the target level of the Bank of Russia. Dramatic slowdown of annual inflation was caused in the first instance by a significant drop in fruit and vegetable prices after supplies of the new harvest started. The potential of fruit and vegetable price drop is not exhausted yet and is amount 15% in next months," the ministry said.

