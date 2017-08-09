Russia's big Arctic territory and Switzerland agree students exchange program

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Authorities of Russia's Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District agreed a students exchange program with the University of Geneva, press service of the District's governor said on Wednesday after a meeting in Salekhard.

"Students exchange programs are a form of international cooperation, which the parties discussed during the meeting. The purpose of the exchanges is to study impact from the climate change on the environment, development of scientific relations and further scientific partnership between the exchange program's participants."

A Swiss delegation to the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District was led by a scientist, a prominent Polar explorer Dr. Frederik Dag Arfst Paulsen, whom the Russian president had awarded with the Order of Friendship for active participation in the expedition, where Russian deep-water apparatuses dived to the bottom of the Arctic Ocean in 2007.

"The delegation had a meeting with Deputy Governor Alexander Mazharov and head of the District's department of science and innovations Alexei Titovsky, during which they discussed development of tourism in the Arctic, implementation of investment projects, as well as scientific and research activities in the region," the press service said.

The University of Geneva is the oldest university in Switzerland, which was founded in 1559.