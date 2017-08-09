Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Qatar announces visa-free entry for citizens of 80 countries including Russia

Business & Economy
August 09, 15:02 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2016, as many as 66,000 Russian tourists visited Qatar

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Qatar has announced the easing of visa restrictions for citizens from 80 countries, including Russia.

Read also
Koryaksky volcano over the town of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in the Kamchatka region of Far-Eastern Russia

Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas

According to the Visit Qatar official tourism website, citizens of 33 countries, including France, Germany and Turkey, "do not require prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival in Qatar," which "will be valid for 180 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 90 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips." As far as Russia and the remaining 46 countries are concerned, their citizens also "do not require prior visa arrangements and can obtain a visa waiver upon arrival in Qatar." "The waiver will be valid for 30 days from the date of issuance and entitle its holder to spend up to 30 days in Qatar, during either a single trip or on multiple trips. This waiver may be extended for a further 30 days."

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said in late June that the country planned to ease visa restrictions for Russians. The Russian Foreign Ministry later confirmed this information pointing out that every Russian citizen arriving in Qatar’s capital of Doha must provide a passport valid for at least six month after the arrival date, a return ticket, a hotel booking confirmation and $1,500 in cash or on credit card. A visa will cost 100 Qatari riyals ($27.5).

According to Russia’s Statistical Agency Rosstat, in 2016, as many as 66,000 Russian tourists visited Qatar.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine cancels military exports deal with Russia
2
US seeks Syria’s disintegration, including with Kurdish units’ help — expert
3
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in Russia
6
Lavrov launches Russia’s permanent mission to ASEAN in Jakarta
7
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама