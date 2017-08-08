Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin considers it possible to simplify customs control on border with Abkhazia

Business & Economy
August 08, 20:46 UTC+3 PITSUNDA

Further development of contractual legal framework for bilateral relations has been discussed during the talks between the Russian and Abkhazian leaders

Share
1 pages in this article

PITSUNDA, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it possible to simplify customs and phytosanitation control on the border with Abkhazia.

"President [of Abkhazia Raul Khadjimba] has actually raised the issue of changing the procedure for customs control and the work of phytosanitation services - we’ve got certain ideas here and, I think, we will implement them in the nearest time," the Russian leader said after negotiations with Khadjimba.

Read also
Abkhazian President Raul Khadzhimba

Abkhazian leader highlights substantial financial assistance from Russia

The head of state added that further development of contractual legal framework for bilateral relations had been discussed during the talks. "More than one hundred documents have been signed between our countries," Putin reiterated. "An order was given to galvanize work on a number of agreements in order to implement the provisions of the Agreement on Cooperation and Strategic Partnership for 2014." The Russian leader reiterated that an agreement to establish an information and coordination center for law enforcement agencies in both countries had recently come into effect. "The goal [of this agreement] is to enhance the efficiency of joint efforts to counter criminality," he stressed. "This is very important for providing peaceful rest to Russian tourists coming to Abkhazia, in particular."

Putin noted large social importance of the agreement signed today that stipulates spread of the system of obligatory medical insurance in Russia for Russian citizens living in Abkhazia.

The head of state stated that the countries were actively using cultural ties. He recalled the massive Days of Abkhazia in Russia held in August 2016 and cultural events "Russia - Abkhazia 2017" that are taking place this year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this year
4
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independence
5
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
6
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
7
Abkhazian leader highlights substantial financial assistance from Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама