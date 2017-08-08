Putin considers it possible to simplify customs control on border with Abkhazia

PITSUNDA, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin considers it possible to simplify customs and phytosanitation control on the border with Abkhazia.

"President [of Abkhazia Raul Khadjimba] has actually raised the issue of changing the procedure for customs control and the work of phytosanitation services - we’ve got certain ideas here and, I think, we will implement them in the nearest time," the Russian leader said after negotiations with Khadjimba.

The head of state added that further development of contractual legal framework for bilateral relations had been discussed during the talks. "More than one hundred documents have been signed between our countries," Putin reiterated. "An order was given to galvanize work on a number of agreements in order to implement the provisions of the Agreement on Cooperation and Strategic Partnership for 2014." The Russian leader reiterated that an agreement to establish an information and coordination center for law enforcement agencies in both countries had recently come into effect. "The goal [of this agreement] is to enhance the efficiency of joint efforts to counter criminality," he stressed. "This is very important for providing peaceful rest to Russian tourists coming to Abkhazia, in particular."

Putin noted large social importance of the agreement signed today that stipulates spread of the system of obligatory medical insurance in Russia for Russian citizens living in Abkhazia.

The head of state stated that the countries were actively using cultural ties. He recalled the massive Days of Abkhazia in Russia held in August 2016 and cultural events "Russia - Abkhazia 2017" that are taking place this year.