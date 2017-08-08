Back to Main page
Court to summon Rosneft CEO as witness for prosecution in case of former economy minister

Business & Economy
August 08, 16:31 UTC+3

Sechin has officially been declared as a witness for the prosecution

Igor Sechin

Igor Sechin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Rosneft CEO Sechin may testify in court in case of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev — source

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The head of Rosneft Igor Sechin will be summoned as a witness for the prosecution to the trial of the case of the former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukaev, who is accused of taking a $ 2 million bribe, the court’s press-secretary Emilia Khil told TASS.

"Sechin has been declared as a witness for the prosecution. He was not declared as a witness for the defendant," she said.

Earlier, a source familiar with the situation told TASS that that both parties in the case it would be interested in asking questions to the head of Rosneft, regardless of whether he witness for prosecution of defense.

