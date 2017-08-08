Court to summon Rosneft CEO as witness for prosecution in case of former economy minister

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The head of Rosneft Igor Sechin will be summoned as a witness for the prosecution to the trial of the case of the former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukaev, who is accused of taking a $ 2 million bribe, the court’s press-secretary Emilia Khil told TASS.

"Sechin has been declared as a witness for the prosecution. He was not declared as a witness for the defendant," she said.

Earlier, a source familiar with the situation told TASS that that both parties in the case it would be interested in asking questions to the head of Rosneft, regardless of whether he witness for prosecution of defense.