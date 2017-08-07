Russia to increase power grid reliability in Far East

Russian and North Korean top diplomats discuss bilateral relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 07, 10:26
Russian Security Council chief comments on Far East developmentBusiness & Economy August 07, 9:36
Poland has no plans to deploy US missiles on its territory — top diplomatWorld August 07, 8:23
Poland is ready to buy Russian gas only on competitive basisBusiness & Economy August 07, 3:38
Partial lunar eclipse can be seen almost all over Russia on August 7Science & Space August 07, 1:46
Lavrov, Tillerson discuss new US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 14:36
Russia’s Foreign Minister to hold talks with Chinese counterpart in Manila - sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 6:42
Disagreements between Russia, US did not affect work on North Korea resolution - NebenzyaRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 06, 4:42
UNSC unanimously backs new sanctions against North KoreaWorld August 06, 0:06
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
YAKUTSK, August 7. /TASS/. Additional measure will be taken to increase power grid reliability following the August 1 system breakdown in the Far East, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.
During a meeting dedicated to ways of ensuring security in the Far East, held in the city of Yakutsk, Patrushev said that "the large-scale power grid failure, which occurred on August 1, points to the need to take additional measures in order to increase power grid reliability, particularly that of the Far Eastern and Transbaikalia Railways." The national Security Council secretary pointed out that special attention would be paid to this issue.
On August 1, a large-scale power grid breakdown affected Russia’s Far Eastern regions, leaving more than 1.5 mln people without electricity. Apart from residential dwellings, power supply to some important facilities, including railways, was also interrupted.
The incident occurred as a result of a 220 kV power line short circuit. Customers remained without electricity for one to three hours, depending on the region.
According to the Far Eastern Power Distribution Company, five high voltage lines transmitting electric power to hydropower plants were also affected by the power grid failure.