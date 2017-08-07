Back to Main page
Russia to increase power grid reliability in Far East

Business & Economy
August 07, 8:56 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

On August 1, an accident provoked temporary break in electric power supplies in the Far East

YAKUTSK, August 7. /TASS/. Additional measure will be taken to increase power grid reliability following the August 1 system breakdown in the Far East, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

During a meeting dedicated to ways of ensuring security in the Far East, held in the city of Yakutsk, Patrushev said that "the large-scale power grid failure, which occurred on August 1, points to the need to take additional measures in order to increase power grid reliability, particularly that of the Far Eastern and Transbaikalia Railways." The national Security Council secretary pointed out that special attention would be paid to this issue.

On August 1, a large-scale power grid breakdown affected Russia’s Far Eastern regions, leaving more than 1.5 mln people without electricity. Apart from residential dwellings, power supply to some important facilities, including railways, was also interrupted.

The incident occurred as a result of a 220 kV power line short circuit. Customers remained without electricity for one to three hours, depending on the region.

According to the Far Eastern Power Distribution Company, five high voltage lines transmitting electric power to hydropower plants were also affected by the power grid failure.

