Uktransgaz may turn out to be unprepared for pumping transit gas

KIEV, August 6. /TASS/. Ukraine’s gas transportation and storage company Ukrtransgaz may turn out to be unprepared for gas transit in future because of Naftogaz’s policy of underinvesting in the Ukrainian gas transport system, Ukrainian Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Igor Nasalik said on Sunday.
"I think Naftogaz’s policy on the transport system [reduction of investments in the gas transport system - TASS] is senseless. They have crossed it out and ignore in their 2019 plans. If Naftogaz sticks to such position, we may reach a situation when Ukrtransgaz is technically unprepared for pumping gas," Nasalik said in an interview with Ukraine’s First National Television Channel.
"Meanwhile, the latest decisions, including the United States’ sanctions on Russia and Nord Stream-2 blocking its construction, focus on the Ukrainian gas transport system," he noted, adding that the system’s unpreparedness for gas pumping may entail adverse impacts.
Naftogaz said earlier it had adjusted a draft financial plan concerning investments in the gas transport system, explaining it by the halt in gas transit from Russia.