Russia’s equipment monitoring system to be adapted for European, US markets — producer

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreman industrial equipment monitoring system will be adapted for European and US markets, Chief Executive Officer of system developer LO CNITI Andrei Lovygin told TASS on Friday.
According to company data, equipment utilization factor grows by 10-25% in 3-4 months of system operation, along with improvement of planning process and accelerated interaction among enterprise functions.
"The portfolio of orders is already over 200 companies. We are proactively working on solution adaptation and promotion of the product on European and US markets," Lovygin said.
Foreman is already working at almost 80 enterprises and has the largest share of the Russian market, he added.