Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s equipment monitoring system to be adapted for European, US markets — producer

Business & Economy
August 04, 21:56 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Foreman is already working at almost 80 enterprises

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Foreman industrial equipment monitoring system will be adapted for European and US markets, Chief Executive Officer of system developer LO CNITI Andrei Lovygin told TASS on Friday.

According to company data, equipment utilization factor grows by 10-25% in 3-4 months of system operation, along with improvement of planning process and accelerated interaction among enterprise functions.

"The portfolio of orders is already over 200 companies. We are proactively working on solution adaptation and promotion of the product on European and US markets," Lovygin said.

Foreman is already working at almost 80 enterprises and has the largest share of the Russian market, he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
2
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
3
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
4
Defendant in St Petersburg Church of Scientology case released from jail
5
Russia’s equipment monitoring system to be adapted for European, US markets — producer
6
Poll indicates Russians don’t care about fresh US sanctions
7
US sanctions may push EU to reconsider its Russia policy — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама