Russia to upgrade sugar mills in Cuba

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Power Machines will take part in upgrade of turbines mounted in Cuba’s sugar mills, export sales director of the Russian machine-building company Yuri Kolesnikov told TASS on Friday.

75 turbines were supplied for power units of Cuban sugar mills in times of the Soviet Union, Kolesnikov said.

"These turbines have been significantly worn out for the time being. We agreed on a technical expert examination of this equipment with the Cuban party and will offer a list of spare parts for delivery according to its findings. Their installation will make possible to restore normal operability of units already in coming future," he said.

Upgrade of turbines is planned later on for the purpose of increasing their capacity, the manager said. "The Cuban party is highly interested in that. We have technical capabilities and are ready to meet this requirement," Kolesnikov added.

Russian specialists are expected to start upgrading power plants in Cuban sugar mills already in the middle of the next year, after completion of the next sugar cane harvesting and processing season.