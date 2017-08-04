Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to upgrade sugar mills in Cuba

Business & Economy
August 04, 15:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A Russian machine-building company plans to upgrade power plants in Cuban sugar mills next year

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Power Machines will take part in upgrade of turbines mounted in Cuba’s sugar mills, export sales director of the Russian machine-building company Yuri Kolesnikov told TASS on Friday.

Read also

Russia and Cuba sign defense cooperation program until 2020

75 turbines were supplied for power units of Cuban sugar mills in times of the Soviet Union, Kolesnikov said.

"These turbines have been significantly worn out for the time being. We agreed on a technical expert examination of this equipment with the Cuban party and will offer a list of spare parts for delivery according to its findings. Their installation will make possible to restore normal operability of units already in coming future," he said.

Upgrade of turbines is planned later on for the purpose of increasing their capacity, the manager said. "The Cuban party is highly interested in that. We have technical capabilities and are ready to meet this requirement," Kolesnikov added.

Russian specialists are expected to start upgrading power plants in Cuban sugar mills already in the middle of the next year, after completion of the next sugar cane harvesting and processing season.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
3
Putin goes quadricycling, rafting, and spearfishing on two-day Siberian adventure vacation
4
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
5
Russian servicemen clinch first victory at Army Games
6
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon exploration
7
Russia to develop cruise missiles capable of striking targets at 1,000km range
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама