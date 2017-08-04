Putin authorizes allocating funds to get rid of Baikal paper plant’s waste

TANKHOI VILLAGE /Republic of Buryaria/, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is possible to allocate additional public funds for disposal of the accumulated waste of the Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant within the next few years.

Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov earlier said at a meeting chaired by Putin that there is a shortage of funds for tackling the problem. According to Belousov, 6 bln rubles ($98.7 mln) should be earmarked for this purpose. "To date, we have been allocated 1 bln rubles. I believe another 5 bln rubles could be found within the next three years. This is not a task that can’t be solved," the presidential aide said, proposing to allocate the necessary funds from the 2018-2020 budget.

"Look [into the issue], please," Putin said. "I believe this work can be financed within the next three years, it is really important."

The Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant was commissioned in 1966. The decision on its stage-by-stage closure was officially announced in February 2013, and its pulping process ended in September 2013.