Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin authorizes allocating funds to get rid of Baikal paper plant’s waste

Business & Economy
August 04, 12:02 UTC+3 TANKHOI VILLAGE

According to Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov, $98.7 mln should be earmarked for this purpose

Share
1 pages in this article

TANKHOI VILLAGE /Republic of Buryaria/, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is possible to allocate additional public funds for disposal of the accumulated waste of the Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant within the next few years.

Read also

Putin assigns prosecutors to conduct environmental probe of damage to Lake Baikal

Presidential Aide Andrey Belousov earlier said at a meeting chaired by Putin that there is a shortage of funds for tackling the problem. According to Belousov, 6 bln rubles ($98.7 mln) should be earmarked for this purpose. "To date, we have been allocated 1 bln rubles. I believe another 5 bln rubles could be found within the next three years. This is not a task that can’t be solved," the presidential aide said, proposing to allocate the necessary funds from the 2018-2020 budget.

"Look [into the issue], please," Putin said. "I believe this work can be financed within the next three years, it is really important."

The Baikal Pulp and Paper Plant was commissioned in 1966. The decision on its stage-by-stage closure was officially announced in February 2013, and its pulping process ended in September 2013.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US Congress may tear up INF treaty and Moscow plays peacemaker in Libya
2
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
3
Putin says he will consider running for president in 2018
4
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon exploration
5
About 150 people evacuated from mine in Russia's Yakutia due to flooding
6
Putin hopes Russian squad to play decently at 2018 Football World Cup
7
Russian military police ready to repel terrorists’ attacks at safe zone near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама