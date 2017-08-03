Russia to remain energy security guarantor for its gas consumers

Spokesman keeps quiet about Putin’s catch made during fishing trip, promises details soonSociety & Culture August 03, 15:23
Turning blind eye to migration law violation by journalist Ali Feruz impossible — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 03, 15:07
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North KoreansWorld August 03, 14:50
Russian troops hold drills in AbkhaziaMilitary & Defense August 03, 14:47
Russian reconnaissance team emerges as frontrunner after Army Games toughest phaseMilitary & Defense August 03, 14:16
Poll shows 83% of Russians approve of Putin’s performance as presidentSociety & Culture August 03, 14:07
Russia, China to sign cooperation deal on Moon explorationScience & Space August 03, 13:43
Japanese PM plans to continue dialogue on peace treaty with RussiaWorld August 03, 13:40
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 03, 13:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
NOVOBUREISKY SETTLEMENT, August 3. /TASS/. The business decides on gas transit routes from Russia to Europe but Russia will remain the energy security guarantor for its gas consumers, including European ones, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday commenting on the publication in Vedomosti newspaper regarding higher transit via the OPAL gas pipeline in Germany.
"The point is in the business, rather than in the politics. If economic feasibility focuses on specific routes, this should continue later on. Russia is and will remain the reliable energy security guarantor for its consumers, including in Europe, and will endeavor to do everything necessary for that," Peskov said.