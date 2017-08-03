Russia to remain energy security guarantor for its gas consumers

NOVOBUREISKY SETTLEMENT, August 3. /TASS/. The business decides on gas transit routes from Russia to Europe but Russia will remain the energy security guarantor for its gas consumers, including European ones, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday commenting on the publication in Vedomosti newspaper regarding higher transit via the OPAL gas pipeline in Germany.

"The point is in the business, rather than in the politics. If economic feasibility focuses on specific routes, this should continue later on. Russia is and will remain the reliable energy security guarantor for its consumers, including in Europe, and will endeavor to do everything necessary for that," Peskov said.