Russian veterinary watchdog restricts pigs and pig-breeding products supply from Romania

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Since August 2, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor introduces temporary restrictions on supply of live pigs and pig-breeding products from Romania, where an African Swine Fever (ASF) hotspot was found earlier, the regulator said on Wednesday.
Restrictions apply to all Romanian pig-breeding products, except feed additives of chemical and microbiological synthesis, ready forage after heat treatment and used equipment for keeping, slaughtering and dressing of pigs.
Products covered by restrictions and delivered to Russian clearance points from August 2 onward shall be returned irrespective of dates of accompanying veterinary documents, the regulator said.
Rosselkhoznadzor also restricts transit of live pigs from the territory of Romania over the territory of Russia.