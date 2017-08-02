Google says it complies with Russian anti-trust watchdog's order

Chisinau’s decision to declare Russian deputy PM persona non grata unacceptable — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 19:58
Trump ‘gives up’ by signing bill on anti-Russian sanctions — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 02, 18:55
Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'World August 02, 18:42
Moldovan president denounces government’s decision on Russian deputy PM as foolishnessWorld August 02, 18:22
Ruble keeps on falling after reports that Trump signs law on sanctions against RussiaBusiness & Economy August 02, 18:01
Trump signs bill on anti-Russian sanctionsWorld August 02, 17:34
Russian embassy in Damascus comes under fireWorld August 02, 17:16
Sneak peek at Russian Airborne Forces' mighty weaponsMilitary & Defense August 02, 16:20
Environment minister says Russia will shell out $28 mln on Arctic cleanup in 2017Business & Economy August 02, 15:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Google is complying with the order of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) which provides for an option to choose a search engine on Android-based smartphones . That was a provision of the settlement agreement signed between the company and FAS.
"In compliance with the agreements with Yandex and our agreement with FAS we have created a new option to promote services of search engines in Chrome application on Android-based devices," a spokesperson with Google told TASS.
In May, Google paid an administrative fine of 438 million rubles ($7.3 mln), imposed by the FAS. The corporation also paid two more fines amounting to 500,000 rubles ($8,251) each imposed on its structures (Google Inc. and Google Ireland Ltd.).
In April, Google signed a settlement agreement with FAS for the period of six years and nine months following a claim filed by Russian internet company Yandex.
The settlement provides that Google waives exclusivity of its applications on devices with Android OS in Russia for its effective term. Users of Android-based smartphones will see the "selection window" with several options of the search engine after update of the browser and the search widget. The legal dispute of Google and FAS lasted for more than 18 months.