Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Google says it complies with Russian anti-trust watchdog's order

Business & Economy
August 02, 19:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Android users got option to choose a search engine

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Google is complying with the order of Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) which provides for an option to choose a search engine on Android-based smartphones . That was a provision of the settlement agreement signed between the company and FAS.

Read also

Google shells out $7.4 mln to settle administrative fine — Russia’s watchdog

"In compliance with the agreements with Yandex and our agreement with FAS we have created a new option to promote services of search engines in Chrome application on Android-based devices," a spokesperson with Google told TASS.

In May, Google paid an administrative fine of 438 million rubles ($7.3 mln), imposed by the FAS. The corporation also paid two more fines amounting to 500,000 rubles ($8,251) each imposed on its structures (Google Inc. and Google Ireland Ltd.).

In April, Google signed a settlement agreement with FAS for the period of six years and nine months following a claim filed by Russian internet company Yandex.

The settlement provides that Google waives exclusivity of its applications on devices with Android OS in Russia for its effective term. Users of Android-based smartphones will see the "selection window" with several options of the search engine after update of the browser and the search widget. The legal dispute of Google and FAS lasted for more than 18 months.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Google
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says Russia will not take new retaliatory measures on US sanctions
2
Trump says new Russia sanctions legislation 'significantly flawed'
3
Ruble keeps on falling after reports that Trump signs law on sanctions against Russia
4
Chisinau’s decision to declare Russian deputy PM persona non grata unacceptable — Kremlin
5
Iran ready to resume oil swaps with Russia, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan
6
Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project
7
Russian volunteers may be deployed in Syria — Kremlin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама