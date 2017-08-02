Trade turnover between Russia and China may reach $80 bln by end of 2017

Russia’s Airborne Force to get mobile air defense system by 2020Military & Defense August 02, 12:18
SHANGHAI, August 2. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China reach $80 bln at the end of 2017, according to the Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin.
"The statistics for the first 5 months is positive - the turnover increased by 37%, according to the results of the year a figure of $80 bln can be achieved," he said at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on trade and economic cooperation.
At the same time, Oreshkin noted that further growth of trade volumes is not an easy task. It is necessary to work on identifying and removing barriers to trade and investment, the Minister added.
Oreshkin noted that at the subcommittee’s meeting it is necessary not only to sum up the work that was done in the last year, but also to identify new points of growth of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.