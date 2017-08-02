Back to Main page
Rosneft plans to drill three more wells in Vietnam in 2018

Business & Economy
August 02, 10:48 UTC+3

Combining two wells into one drilling program will cut back the duration of drilling works and allow maximizing the efficiency of exploration projects in Rosneft's Vietnamese assets

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Rosneft's subsidiary Rosneft Vietnam plans to drill another 3 wells as part of development of Vietnam offshore projects in 2018, the oil company said.

"Two production wells will be drilled at Block 06.1 aiming at development of prospective areas of Phong Lan Dai and Lan Do fields. One exploration well will also be drilled at the adjacent Block 05-3/11 also located in Nam Kon Son basin," Rosneft said.

According to the company, combining two wells into one drilling program will cut back the duration of drilling works and allow maximizing the efficiency of exploration projects in Rosneft's Vietnamese assets.

Rosneft and PetroVietnam cooperate in Vietnamese offshore gas and condensate production and exploration project (Block 06.1) which is operated by Rosneft Vietnam B.V. (Rosneft's subsidiary). The project implementation is based on Project Sharing Contract (PSC). The PSA area comprises two gas condensate fields - Lantai and Lan Do. The fields are located at the distance of 370 km from the shore in Nam Kon Son basin, water depth in the field area is up to 190 m. Initial gas reserves of the fields amount to ca. 66 bcm.

On March 9, 2016, Rosneft Vietnam B.V. started drilling exploration well PLDD-1X in Vietnamese offshore Block 06.1. For the first time Rosneft acted as an international offshore drilling project operator, a role that confirms the Company's level of competences in complex technical programs of offshore drilling.

Rosneft and PetroVietnam also have a stake in the Nam Con Son pipeline, which transports gas and condensate from the Nam Con Son offshore basin blocks to an onshore power generation facility.

