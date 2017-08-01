First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The first ice-class LNG carrier "Christophe de Margerie" to work within the Yamal LNG project framework entered the Kara Sea and started its first voyage along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Yamal LNG company said on Tuesday.

The sub-chartered tanker will sail without icebreaker escort and will deliver LNG from Norway to the Republic of Korea in 15 days, the company said.

"The utilization of the route from Europe to Eastern and South-Eastern Asia through the NSR halves the transportation time to market compared to the traditional route," Yamal LNG said.

"Christophe de Margerie" is the first out of 15 tankers specifically built for the Yamal LNG project. The LNG carrier may be used for year-round navigation without the escort of icebreakers through the NSR westward and for summer season navigation eastward, the company reported.

The Yamal LNG project is implemented on the Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic on the basis of the Yuzhno-Tambeiskoye deposit. The project's operator is OAO Yamal LNG - a joint venture of Russia’s Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), China National Petroleum Corporation (20%) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%). The field's proven and probable resources under PRMS total 926 billion cubic meters of natural gas.