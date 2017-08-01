Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route

Business & Economy
August 01, 18:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Christophe de Margerie is the first out of 15 tankers specifically built for the Yamal LNG project

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The first ice-class LNG carrier "Christophe de Margerie" to work within the Yamal LNG project framework entered the Kara Sea and started its first voyage along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Yamal LNG company said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for Arctic

Russia's Novatek to invest almost $417 million in shipyard for Arctic projects

Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022

Putin sees Russia becoming world’s largest LNG producer

The sub-chartered tanker will sail without icebreaker escort and will deliver LNG from Norway to the Republic of Korea in 15 days, the company said.

"The utilization of the route from Europe to Eastern and South-Eastern Asia through the NSR halves the transportation time to market compared to the traditional route," Yamal LNG said.

"Christophe de Margerie" is the first out of 15 tankers specifically built for the Yamal LNG project. The LNG carrier may be used for year-round navigation without the escort of icebreakers through the NSR westward and for summer season navigation eastward, the company reported.

The Yamal LNG project is implemented on the Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic on the basis of the Yuzhno-Tambeiskoye deposit. The project's operator is OAO Yamal LNG - a joint venture of Russia’s Novatek (50.1%), Total (20%), China National Petroleum Corporation (20%) and the Silk Road Fund (9.9%). The field's proven and probable resources under PRMS total 926 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’
4
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful
5
Moscow says Syrian de-escalation zones 'thoroughly discussed' with Tehran's envoy
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама