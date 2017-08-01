Access to Chinese market key condition for active growth of Russian economy — minister

SHANGHAI, August 1. /TASS/. Access of Russian goods to the China market is one of conditions for active growth of the Russian economy, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our task is to do so that Russian goods have greater access to the China market. It is huge by volume, accordingly, the access to it is one of conditions for active growth of Russian economy," the minister said.

Trade barriers lifting is the most important topic for the discussion with China, Oreshkin said. "We are trying now together with China to achieve greater reduction of barriers between our countries, the so-called "non-tariff barriers," conditions of trade, customs clearance time, and so on," the minister added.

Russia and China will discuss access for Russian agricultural products to the China market at the meeting of the sub-commission on trade and economic cooperation, he went on.

"We are discussing all these topics. If any news are present, we will promptly tell about them," the minister said responding to a question regarding the access for Russian milk and meat to the China market.

The minister did not give a forecast on opening of these markets. "We are moving step-by-step in nearly all issues with China; no dramatic breakthroughs have ever been present. On the other side, our colleagues and we are gradually moving towards objectives we have set, share information and so on. History shows we achieve success in various matters and I hope we will attain it in these issues also," Oreshkin said.

Russia and China negotiated shorter (up to 1 months) terms for review and approval of lists of Russian grain exporters and keepers, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said earlier today.

Clear deadlines were not set out earlier, official spokesperson of the regulator Yulia Melano told TASS earlier. Negotiations between the parties will speed up owing to this agreement, she said.