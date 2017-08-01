Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Access to Chinese market key condition for active growth of Russian economy — minister

Business & Economy
August 01, 17:28 UTC+3

The Russian minister of economic development comments on Moscow-Beijing cooperation

Share
1 pages in this article

SHANGHAI, August 1. /TASS/. Access of Russian goods to the China market is one of conditions for active growth of the Russian economy, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our task is to do so that Russian goods have greater access to the China market. It is huge by volume, accordingly, the access to it is one of conditions for active growth of Russian economy," the minister said.

Read also

Putin says Russian-Chinese cooperation is not aimed against any third countries

Trade barriers lifting is the most important topic for the discussion with China, Oreshkin said. "We are trying now together with China to achieve greater reduction of barriers between our countries, the so-called "non-tariff barriers," conditions of trade, customs clearance time, and so on," the minister added.

Russia and China will discuss access for Russian agricultural products to the China market at the meeting of the sub-commission on trade and economic cooperation, he went on. 

"We are discussing all these topics. If any news are present, we will promptly tell about them," the minister said responding to a question regarding the access for Russian milk and meat to the China market.

The minister did not give a forecast on opening of these markets. "We are moving step-by-step in nearly all issues with China; no dramatic breakthroughs have ever been present. On the other side, our colleagues and we are gradually moving towards objectives we have set, share information and so on. History shows we achieve success in various matters and I hope we will attain it in these issues also," Oreshkin said.

Russia and China negotiated shorter (up to 1 months) terms for review and approval of lists of Russian grain exporters and keepers, the Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said earlier today.

Clear deadlines were not set out earlier, official spokesperson of the regulator Yulia Melano told TASS earlier. Negotiations between the parties will speed up owing to this agreement, she said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Venezuelan president laughs off US sanctions against him as ‘something to be proud of’
4
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawful
5
Moscow says Syrian de-escalation zones 'thoroughly discussed' with Tehran's envoy
6
First tanker for Yamal LNG starts voyage over Northern Sea Route
7
Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама