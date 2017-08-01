Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia reduced oil production by 307,600 barrels daily in July 2017 — energy minister

Business & Economy
August 01, 16:48 UTC+3

In 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries, including Russia, entered into an agreement to reduce oil production

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia slashed oil production by 307,600 barrels a day against October 2016 level within the framework of the OPEC+ deal in July 2017, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017

"Oil production cut totaled 307,600 barrels per day as of July 2017 end versus October 2016. Therefore, Russia honors all the undertaken commitments to reduce production," Novak said.

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries, including Russia, entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016.

In May, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
3 gangsters who opened fire in Moscow court killed
2
Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in Russia
3
Senior diplomat says Russia and Iran coordinate steps to bolster security in Syria
4
Senator McCain 'not surprised' by expulsion of US diplomats from Russia
5
Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in Poland
6
Kremlin concerned over expansion of alliances rather than neighbors’ relations with US
7
Russian electric power supplies to China suspended due to accident
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама