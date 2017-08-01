Back to Main page
Russian scientists rate Arctic professions

Business & Economy
August 01, 14:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Murmansk scientists published a rating of professions, which will be of demand in the Arctic region from 2018 through to 2022, press service of the region's government said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian researchers study how Arctic indigenous children adapt to urban life

"They have classified most demanded specialties into ten groups," the press service said. "They were chosen in reference to activities and investment projects in the Arctic, due between 2018 and 2022."

The scientists say, of biggest demand within a few coming years would be specialists in machinery, tourism, electricity and heat energy, and in architecture.

"Among the skills trained in colleges, the leading program are in tourism, nursery, economy and management, as well as clinical medicine," the press service said.

"The bachelor programs are most popular in the economy and management, education and teaching, sociology and social work, law, and among the specialties most popular directions are in clinic medicine, engineering, shipbuilding, law, applied geology, mining, oil and gas, geodesy."

"The most demanded Master-degree programs would be economy and management, education and pedagogics, agriculture, forestry and fishery, biology," the press service added.

Arctic today
