Damascus airport continues to receive passengers despite decline in number of aircraft

Business & Economy
July 31, 6:31 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

The demand for domestic flights is growing, Airport Director Bashar Gafra told reporters

Share
1 pages in this article

DAMASCUS, July 31. /TASS/. The Damascus airport continues its work despite the fact that the aircraft fleet has dwindled by half during the conflict, the demand for domestic flights is growing, Airport Director Bashar Gafra told reporters.

"Before the war, our airport received about four million passengers per year, and currently - no more than half a million. There are no tourists, that's why there few fights here. However, over the past six months, the number of passengers has been on the rise, even though not significantly. The frontline has moved away from the capital city considerably, and this has a role to play as well," he noted.

According to Gafra, only five of 12 aircraft are in a working order, the rest have been damaged. There are international flights from Damascus only to Iran, Lebanon, Armenia and Russia. However, demand for domestic flights is growing.

The airport’s director added that there are no extra tickets for such flights, they are highly sought after by local residents. The Syrian authorities deliver people from the areas that used to be blocked by militants who are in need of medical assistance to Damascus free of charge.

The conflict in Syria has been going on since March 2011.

