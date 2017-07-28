Russian Energy Ministry expects positive trend of oil market rebalancing

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is looking forward to continuation of the positive trend of oil market rebalancing in the second half of 2017, minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We expect positive trends in the second half of the year. They are linked to the global economic growth forecast and accelerated growth of oil demand in China and India. We anticipate acceleration of market balancing," Novak said.