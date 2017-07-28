Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Energy Ministry expects positive trend of oil market rebalancing

Business & Economy
July 28, 15:56 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

NOVO-OGAREVO, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is looking forward to continuation of the positive trend of oil market rebalancing in the second half of 2017, minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We expect positive trends in the second half of the year. They are linked to the global economic growth forecast and accelerated growth of oil demand in China and India. We anticipate acceleration of market balancing," Novak said.

Read also

Aleksandr Novak: Forecasting is unrewarding business

Russian energy minister says oil prices may grow in 2017

Egypt, Turkmenistan not ready to join oil production cut deal — OPEC Secretary General

OPEC increases forecast for oil production in Russia in 2017

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
Persons
Alexander Novak
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, and GEVs key to Russian Navy’s future
2
Russia to reduce US diplomatic staff, block access to American embassy’s property
3
Russian official slams Romania's airspace refusal as ploy against Moldovan leader
4
Experts: alternative energy may be used widely in the Arctic
5
New Gromky corvette floated at Far East shipyard
6
Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions
7
Russian airborne divisions get advanced portable air defense systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама