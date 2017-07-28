Blackout on Russian mainland leaves Crimea in the dark

SIMFEROPOL, July 28. /TASS/. A complete power outage has struck the Crimean peninsula, the local energy and fuel minister, Vadim Belik, said on Friday.

"There is a total blackout in Crimea after the automatic emergency response system went off on the mainland," the minister said, adding that power supplies in Crimea will be restored as soon as possible.

According to the Russian Energy Ministry, high temperatures in the Krasnodar Region, which supplies the peninsula with electricity, are the cause of the blackout.

A source in the Crimean government told TASS that power supplies will be restored by 4 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT).