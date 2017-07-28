Blackout on Russian mainland leaves Crimea in the dark

Russia begins work on deep-water robot to reach Mariana Trench’s floorScience & Space July 28, 15:55
Experts: alternative energy may be used widely in the ArcticBusiness & Economy July 28, 15:50
Trials of second Yasen-class nuclear-powered submarine begin in RussiaMilitary & Defense July 28, 15:39
Aircraft carriers, amphibious ships, and GEVs key to Russian Navy’s futureMilitary & Defense July 28, 15:23
Blackout on Russian mainland leaves Crimea in the darkBusiness & Economy July 28, 15:22
Restrictions on number of US diplomats in Russia to take effect September 1 — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 28, 15:21
Poll reveals Russians enjoy Aivazovsky’s paintings more than other artists’ worksSociety & Culture July 28, 14:49
US ambassador expresses strong disappointment with Russian Foreign Ministry’s decisionWorld July 28, 14:42
Russia's central bank keeps key rate at 9%Business & Economy July 28, 13:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
SIMFEROPOL, July 28. /TASS/. A complete power outage has struck the Crimean peninsula, the local energy and fuel minister, Vadim Belik, said on Friday.
"There is a total blackout in Crimea after the automatic emergency response system went off on the mainland," the minister said, adding that power supplies in Crimea will be restored as soon as possible.
According to the Russian Energy Ministry, high temperatures in the Krasnodar Region, which supplies the peninsula with electricity, are the cause of the blackout.
A source in the Crimean government told TASS that power supplies will be restored by 4 p.m. Moscow time (1 p.m. GMT).