Direct flights to connect Russian cities of Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga in autumn

KRASNOYARSK, July 28. /TASS/. The Nordstar air company will begin operating direct flights between Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga from September 18, 2017, the company’s press service said on Friday.
"The new flights will be twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays by modern ATR 42-500 planes," the company said.
With the new route, residents of Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga will not have to take connecting flights and waste time at airports’ transit areas.
Khatanga is the Krasnoyarsk territory’s northernmost settlement, where about 5,300 people live.
The Nordstar Company is Norilsk Nickel’s aviation project. The company has a fleet of Boeing 737-800 - the modern version of B-737, offering economy and business classes; as well as turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped specially for exploitation in Siberia and the Extreme North.