Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Direct flights to connect Russian cities of Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga in autumn

Business & Economy
July 28, 14:03 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK
Share
1 pages in this article

KRASNOYARSK, July 28. /TASS/. The Nordstar air company will begin operating direct flights between Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga from September 18, 2017, the company’s press service said on Friday.

Read also

Fair seas: What threatens small, medium Arctic fishing companies

"The new flights will be twice a week - on Mondays and Thursdays by modern ATR 42-500 planes," the company said.

With the new route, residents of Krasnoyarsk and Khatanga will not have to take connecting flights and waste time at airports’ transit areas.

Khatanga is the Krasnoyarsk territory’s northernmost settlement, where about 5,300 people live.

The Nordstar Company is Norilsk Nickel’s aviation project. The company has a fleet of Boeing 737-800 - the modern version of B-737, offering economy and business classes; as well as turboprop ATR 42-500, which are equipped specially for exploitation in Siberia and the Extreme North.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow cuts back number of personnel in US diplomatic and consular missions
2
Putin approves Foreign Ministry’s statement in response to US sanctions
3
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
4
Russian airborne divisions get advanced portable air defense systems
5
New Gromky corvette floated at Far East shipyard
6
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
7
Senator slams approval of anti-Russian sanctions as proof of US establishment’s decay
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама