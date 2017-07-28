Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Siberian Anthracite starts supplying coal for Chinese plants of Nippon Steel

Business & Economy
July 28, 9:39 UTC+3 NOVOSIBIRSK
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Two major Russian steelmakers may lose $140 mln due to EU duties on steel products

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 28. /TASS/. Siberian Anthracite starts delivering coal to China under a contract with Japan’s Nippon Steel having plants in that country, press service of the Russian anthracite coal producer told TASS on Friday.

"Siberian Anthracite made a contract on anthracite supply with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal. Main quantities of anthracite are currently going to China," the press service said.

The company did not disclose the contract price and volumes of deliveries, noting this information is a commercial secret. The contract will be in effect until April 2018 and was made with Nippon Steel for the first time, the press service said.

Siberian Anthracite mines Ultra High Grade anthracite coal. The company holds licenses for coal mining in five open pits. Its products are largely used in the metals industry.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
2
Chechen leader says he is ready to quit his job to protect al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
3
Finnish president comments on new US sanctions against Russia
4
Russia tests sixth-generation fighter elements on fifth-generation jet
5
Russia and Finland to boost trade turnover — Putin
6
Russia, China round up joint naval exercise in Baltic Sea
7
US Senate passes bill toughening anti-Russia sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама