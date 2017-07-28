Siberian Anthracite starts supplying coal for Chinese plants of Nippon Steel

NOVOSIBIRSK, July 28. /TASS/. Siberian Anthracite starts delivering coal to China under a contract with Japan’s Nippon Steel having plants in that country, press service of the Russian anthracite coal producer told TASS on Friday.

"Siberian Anthracite made a contract on anthracite supply with Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal. Main quantities of anthracite are currently going to China," the press service said.

The company did not disclose the contract price and volumes of deliveries, noting this information is a commercial secret. The contract will be in effect until April 2018 and was made with Nippon Steel for the first time, the press service said.

Siberian Anthracite mines Ultra High Grade anthracite coal. The company holds licenses for coal mining in five open pits. Its products are largely used in the metals industry.