Japanese company begins construction of Yakutia greenhouse’s second stage

Business & Economy
July 27, 20:46 UTC+3 YAKUTSK

The Sayuri managing company and Hokkaido signed a cooperation agreement on July 27

YAKUTSK, July 27. Japan’s Hokkaido Corporation began building the second stage of the Sayuri greenhouse complex, which is resident of the Kangalassy advance-development territory. The Sayuri managing company and Hokkaido signed a cooperation agreement on Thursday in Yakutsk.

"Today, we have signed an agreement with the Hokkaido Corporation on construction of the second part of the Sayuri greenhouse complex," Sauri’s Director Dmitry Zakharov told TASS. "By late 2019, the greenhouses will take 3.2 hectares and we shall thus satisfy 40% of demand in Yakutsk and the neighboring towns."

Read also

Yakutia’s Mammoth Quest: Who hunts for tusks in ‘ivory rush’ and why

The first crops from the second stage are expected in autumn of 2018, the director said. "In the greenhouses of the first stage we planted three kinds of tomatoes, and in the second we shall grow Holland cucumbers, herbs and tomatoes," he said. "On the 3.2 hectares of the greenhouses we shall plant 1.5 thousand tonnes of cucumbers, 500 tonnes of tomatoes and 25 tonnes of herbs."

The first products went to shops in late 2016. Besides the supplies to shops, the company sent tomatoes to kindergartens.

Shops sell tomatoes at 300 rubles ($5) a kilo, and to kindergartens the company sells tomatoes for 250 rubles ($4.1). The tomatoes produced by Sayuri have less nitrates - 17-20mg/kg, while the tomatoes brought from other parts of Russia contain up to 300mg/kg nitrates.

The investments for construction of the second and third stages should make 1.2 billion rubles ($20 million). About 30% will come from the Far East Development Fund, and the rest - from Japanese investors and borrowed assets. The experimental greenhouse at 0.2 hectares had been built at the expense of the Amazergienbank, which invested 95 million rubles ($1.6 million).

