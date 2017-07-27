Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia and Finland to boost trade turnover — Putin

Business & Economy
July 27, 18:58 UTC+3 SAVONLINNA

Russia and Finland will support emerging growth in the bilateral trade, Vladimir Putin says

Share
1 pages in this article

SAVONLINNA, July 27. /TASS/. Russia and Finland will support emerging growth in the bilateral trade, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday after talks with his Finland’s counterpart Sauli Niinist·.

"We noted growth in the bilateral trade. The trade turnover surged by almost 51% in January - May. Our common task is to support and endeavor to do everything in an attempt to keep these rates. The intergovernmental commission and the business council are working on that. Mutual interest of business circles of our countries in cooperation is steadily high," Putin said.

Read also

Russia interested in cooperation with Finland on Arctic environment

Russia and Finland boost trade turnover

Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clear

Former Finnish PM points to signs of improvement in Russia-West relations

Mutual investments of both countries continue growing, the Russian president said. Direct Russian investments into the economy of Finland is about $3 bln and Finnish investments into Russia amount to approximately $4 bln.

The countries enjoy large-scale cooperation in the energy sphere, particularly in construction of the Hanhikivi-1 Nuclear Power Plant, Putin said. "Preparatory work is in full swing on the site, equipment is imported and the first tranche of our credit resources amounting to about 1 bln euro was remitted. Total investments into the project are 5 bln euro, including a half to be financed from reserves of the Russian government," the Russian leader said.

Putin also highlighted other projects of Russian companies, such as Biocad planning to start producing its pharmaceuticals in Finland, Yandex with a datacenter to be launched there, and others.

The parties noted efficient interaction between environmental protection agencies of two countries in the course of talks, Putin said. "We are set to continue expanding bilateral cooperation in the environment protection sphere," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
2
Finnish president comments on new US sanctions against Russia
3
Washington to use new sanctions to curb Russian energy projects, experts say
4
Russia’s 6th-generation fighter jet to get lasers capable of burning missile homing heads
5
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
6
Lavrov astonished by mass hysteria among US politicians
7
Two Russians get short jail terms in Latvia for trespassing on military base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама