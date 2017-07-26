Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Germany’s decision on projects for Nord Stream 2 not related to sanctions — operator

Business & Economy
July 26, 19:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Germany’s Federal Network Agency decided earlier not to include five energy projects related to the Nord Stream 2 project into the gas networks development plan

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The decision made by Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) not to include distribution gas pipelines connected to the Nord Stream 2 project into the development plan of the national gas transmission network is not related to potential US sanctions, press service of Nord Stream-2 AG, the gas pipeline project operator, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The regulator’s decision is not related to potential sanctions at all and is a very insignificant change," the company’s representative said.

Read also

EU Council to discuss Nord Stream 2 project in September

Novak slams EU actions regarding Nord Stream 2 'outright sabotage'

Gazprom, Asian banks discuss Nord Stream-2 financing

Putin: Nord Stream-2 should promote energy market development

This is one of two project of connecting pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 in Germany planned by German operators of gas transmission systems. It is expected this planned expansion of the connecting gas pipeline in North Germany (extra 5 billion cubic meters) will be included into the 2018 network development plan.

"We expect the relevant systems for gas transportation from the Nord Stream 2 will be implemented accordingly," the company added.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency made the decision earlier not to include five energy projects related to the Nord Stream 2 project into the gas networks development plan due to potential risks. These projects will be included into the network development plan only after issuance of permits to expand the Nord Stream 2, the regulator said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Tighter US sanctions may plunge world into another Cold War — senior lawmaker
2
Ex-Georgian president Saakashvili stripped of Ukrainian citizenship
3
Russia bolsters military potential in South to respond to emerging threats — defense chief
4
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
5
Moscow to frame stance on new sanctions once US bill becomes law
6
Russian Navy gets 60 Kalibr missiles over three months
7
New US sanctions against Russia turn into boomerang for EU — envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама