Germany’s decision on projects for Nord Stream 2 not related to sanctions — operator

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The decision made by Germany’s Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) not to include distribution gas pipelines connected to the Nord Stream 2 project into the development plan of the national gas transmission network is not related to potential US sanctions, press service of Nord Stream-2 AG, the gas pipeline project operator, told TASS on Wednesday.

"The regulator’s decision is not related to potential sanctions at all and is a very insignificant change," the company’s representative said.

This is one of two project of connecting pipelines for the Nord Stream 2 in Germany planned by German operators of gas transmission systems. It is expected this planned expansion of the connecting gas pipeline in North Germany (extra 5 billion cubic meters) will be included into the 2018 network development plan.

"We expect the relevant systems for gas transportation from the Nord Stream 2 will be implemented accordingly," the company added.

Germany’s Federal Network Agency made the decision earlier not to include five energy projects related to the Nord Stream 2 project into the gas networks development plan due to potential risks. These projects will be included into the network development plan only after issuance of permits to expand the Nord Stream 2, the regulator said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to come into service at the end of 2019. The pipeline is set to run from the Russian coast along the Baltic Sea bed to the German shore. Each of the pipeline’s two stretches will have a capacity of 27.5 bln cubic meters. The new pipeline will double the capacity of the first stretch and will basically follow its route.